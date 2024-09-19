MDC corrections officer accused of sleeping with inmate

A corrections officer is sitting in a cell just like the other inmates at the Bernalillo County jail.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – A corrections officer is sitting in a cell just like the other inmates at the Bernalillo County jail.

Investigators say Chevonne Culbreath sexually assaulted an inmate. That inmate reportedly told them the assault happened over the past two or three months.

Culbreath denied the accusations, but she will stay in jail until her detention hearing.