MDC identifies inmate found dead

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County identified an inmate who was found unresponsive and later died at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Estella Quintero, 45, was booked into MDC on May 26 for not appearing in court and not paying child support. Just two days later, she was found unresponsive and died, despite what the county describes as “rigorous life-saving efforts.”

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the MDC Office of Professional Standards are investigating. The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator will determine the official cause of death.