Measles outbreak spreads to 4th New Mexico county

A new measles case in Dona Ana County leaves many concerned that the outbreak could spread statewide.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Health confirmed the measles virus has traveled beyond southeast New Mexico, to a fourth county. There are now cases in Doña Ana, Lea, Eddy and Chaves Counties, totaling 63 measles cases.

The majority of cases are still in Lea County with 59 cases. Five people have had to be hospitalized and so far one person has died. Two cases are in Eddy County and Chaves and Doña Ana each have one.

From the beginning of the outbreak, doctors have said the best way to protect yourself is to get the MMR vaccine, which covers measles, mumps and rubella.

A majority of measles cases in our state are among unvaccinated people, with 46 cases. But while the spread has been slow, it still is spreading. Unfortunately, doctors say it’s only a matter of time before it reaches other parts of the state like Bernalillo County.

“It’s a slow spread, because we’re a sparsely populated state, you know? I mean, there’s, there’s a good distance between towns, fortunately. And I think that that that spread will increase at a quicker pace once it gets into a larger area,” Dr. Alexandra Cvijanovich said.

More than half of the cases are among kids.

“I do worry, because it’s one of the most contagious viruses,” Dr. Cvijanovich said.

Dr. Cvijanovich is a local pediatrician and a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Having seen measles almost go away and now seeing it come back is just heartbreaking,” she said.

Doctors like Cvijanovich say the best defense is the MMR vaccine, which anyone older than 1 year old can get. But that guidance is now varying by the outbreak’s location.

“In eastern New Mexico, they are actually vaccinating babies starting at six months, because that is considered safe to do and effective at preventing the spread. Currently, it’s still recommended here in our part of the state, in Albuquerque, and you know, Santa Fe and the surrounding areas that we don’t give the vaccine until 12 months, unless there are extenuating circumstances,” Dr. Cvijanovich said.

Cvijanovich said she’s seeing reaction to the outbreak and vaccines in general on both ends of the spectrum.

“You know, I see the people who say, ‘Ah, you know, this is no big deal. It’s just a cold and a rash, not a big deal.’ And then I have other families who are very worried,” she said.

Dr. Cvijanovich said she’s worried skeptical New Mexicans don’t fully understand the potential long-term effects from contracting measles.

“Things like subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, which is a neurologic brain disease that we don’t have a cure for. And so, we see immediate effects, we see effects 10 to 15 years down the road,” Dr. Cvijanovich said.

KOB4 also spoke to Dr. Cvijanovich about herd immunity. That’s when enough people of the population, about 83 to 95 percent, are vaccinated and able to protect those who aren’t because the virus doesn’t have room to spread. But unfortunately, we’re not there.

Data from NMDOH shows 64.08 percent of adults are vaccinated with one of the MMR shots in Bernalillo County. That number is slightly smaller, 57.11 percent, when it comes to both shots.

For the full breakdown of each county’s vaccination status, click here.

Per state statute, the MMR vaccine is one of the required vaccines for students. KOB4 reached out to Albuquerque Public Schools and Rio Rancho Public Schools to see how many students are vaccinated. A spokesperson with RRPS said 97.7 percent of students are vaccinated. A spokesperson with APS said they would check with nursing staff.