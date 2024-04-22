Mental Health Monday: Improving your workplace health

Mondays are a drag but some tips on how to improve your mental health in the workplace may help.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mental Health Monday marks the start of another workweek and raises the question of what you can do to stay healthy throughout the week.

Kelcie Jimenez, of Rise Above Therapy, says focusing on work-life balance can help you stay mentally well. Separating work from home life can help you be more present at work and leave your work, at work.

Burnout is another thing to be aware of. You can notice physical symptoms like being tired, having physical pains or headaches. Emotional symptoms can be more irritability and being more depressed. Cognitive and/or behavioral can mean having a harder time focusing or procrastinating more often.

What can your employer do to help? Jimenez mentioned the Employer Assistance Program.

