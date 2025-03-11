Meow Wolf set to expand to New York City

This will join locations in Santa Fe, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, the Dallas metro and one forthcoming to Los Angeles.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Meow Wolf announced Monday they are set to expand eastward with a location planned for New York City.

The new exhibit will be at Pier 17 in The Seaport. They haven’t announced the opening date yet.

Meow Wolf has exhibits in Santa Fe, Denver, Las Vegas and two Texas metros – Dallas and Houston. They have a Los Angeles location coming next year.

The LA announcement came not longer before Meow Wolf announced the layoffs of 165 employees and after the layoffs of 75 employees.