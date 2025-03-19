Mesa Film Studios plan moves forward after Albuquerque City Council vote

Albuquerque city councilors voted to reject a recommendation to reverse approval on the site so plans can now move forward again.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque City Council voted to reject a recommendation to reverse approval of the Mesa Film Studio site.

With the vote, plans to build the studio can still move forward.

The proposal is to build the 60-acre film studio near Double Eagle II Airport on Albuquerque’s West Side. However, five appellants are fighting the Environmental Planning Commission’s decision to approve the site plan for the studio.

Steven Chavez, the land use hearing officer for the City of Albuquerque, sided with the appellants’ claim that the commission broke a zoning rule with the approval. Chavez recommended reversing the approval.

Instead, councilors voted 8-1 to reject Chavez’s recommendation. They will have a full hearing April 7 on the Mesa Film Studio project site plan.