Metro residents react to air quality alert due to Trout and Buck fires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Due to the Trout and Buck fires in the Gila National Forest, the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality program issued an alert because of the dust and smoke in the air. In the middle of the day Monday, the index was around 140.

According to the website Air Now, that index means the air quality is unhealthy for people in sensitive groups like pregnant women, older adults and people who are immunocompromised.

But it doesn’t necessarily mean you need to stay indoors all day. The site said to shorten the amount of time you’re outside. But for families in Albuquerque, they did do that, but not necessarily because of the air quality.

“The air is not really keeping us out. It just the heat,” Jacob Martinez said.

“The thing that has me wanting to go in is the heat, so we won’t be out much longer,” said Brandy Scott.

But the metro was also filled with smoke and dust Monday from the two fires burning in the Gila National Forest.

“I’m pretty sure it’s everywhere, though there’s no avoiding that smoke. So hopefully we just got some rain,” Martinez said.

“Before I got on 40 I noticed that it looked really hazy, and so when I got a chance, I looked at my phone, and it said moderate,” said Scott.

Others KOB 4 spoke to took a less scientific approach and just looked around to see how the quality was.

Some families at Albuquerque’s Wells Park weren’t too worried.

“Once we started heading west, it seemed like it cleared up, and it doesn’t seem too bad,” Scott said.

Scott said she’s monitoring the conditions, especially with the high heat.

“I definitely, with him being so small, try not to have him out if the air quality is bad and for myself too. So yeah, we will be keeping an eye on it, and we’ll kind of come out as much as we can until it gets bad,” she said.

Although summer just started, New Mexicans say they’re already thinking of options to get outside but stay cool.

“I think the girls [are] gonna go in the water,” said Mardaochee Jean Baptiste. “And then go on the other side and then, so that’s probably the end of the day for us. Just stay safe and stay hydrated. You know, be careful.”