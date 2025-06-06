Mexican gray wolf ‘Asha’ gives birth to puppies

The wolf, known for how much she loves to wander around, especially New Mexico, recently gave birth to some puppies.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mexican gray wolf Asha is known for wandering in and around New Mexico – and now she has some pups to join her on her journey.

According to Mexican gray wolf managers with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Asha gave birth to five puppies in mid-May. They’re all very special because Mexican gray wolves are critically-endangered.

Managers want Mexican gray wolves like her to stay within a designated recovery zone, stretching across New Mexico and Arizona.

Asha made headlines for not doing that.

In fact, Asha ventured north of the I-40 border not once but twice. She made it all the way up to the Santa Fe National Forest in late-2022 and Valles Caldera in 2023.

Wildlife managers captured her both times and brought her back to the zone. They hoped she would settle down and find a mate. However, advocates say Asha wandering beyond the zone is evidence the species is ready to roam beyond their zone.

“Seeing a wolf like Asha and seeing her want to move north, I think people have been rooting for her to live the life she wants as a wild wolf. It’s certainly exciting to see her now as a mom and I think folks will be excited to track her story with her pups and her mate from here forward,” said Leia Barnett, an advocate in New Mexico with WildEarth Guardians.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials said there were at least 286 Mexican gray wolves living in the zone earlier this year. They’ve said there needs to be at least 320 wolves before they consider loosening restrictions.

Wildlife managers say they plan to release Asha, her mate and her puppies on private land this summer.

“It’s possible that she’ll try to move north again, and maybe her pups and her mate would go with her again. We would say she should be allowed to do that, if that’s what she wants to do, and she should be able to bring her family with her,” Barnett said.

Last summer, officials said they would keep Asha in captivity at a special wildlife reserve until she mated.

