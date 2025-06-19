Midyear money moves you should consider in 2025

Headlines say inflation is down, but things are still expensive. So what should people be looking out for?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re halfway through 2025 and, with prices on the rise, it’s a great time for a mid-year financial check up.

Here is what David Hicks, a financial advisor with Oakmont Advisory Group, recommends:

Compare 2024 spending to 2025

Focus on groceries, insurance and utilities

Use budgeting apps YNAB Monarch

Set alerts for overspending

Watch for price creep in

Hicks has advice for forming an emergency fund and investing, in the video above.