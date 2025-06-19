Midyear money moves you should consider in 2025

By KOB

What mid-year money moves should people know in 2025?

Headlines say inflation is down, but things are still expensive. So what should people be looking out for?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re halfway through 2025 and, with prices on the rise, it’s a great time for a mid-year financial check up.

Here is what David Hicks, a financial advisor with Oakmont Advisory Group, recommends:

  • Compare 2024 spending to 2025
  • Focus on groceries, insurance and utilities
  • Use budgeting apps
    • YNAB
    • Monarch
  • Set alerts for overspending
  • Watch for price creep in

Hicks has advice for forming an emergency fund and investing, in the video above.