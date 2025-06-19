Midyear money moves you should consider in 2025
Headlines say inflation is down, but things are still expensive. So what should people be looking out for?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re halfway through 2025 and, with prices on the rise, it’s a great time for a mid-year financial check up.
Here is what David Hicks, a financial advisor with Oakmont Advisory Group, recommends:
- Compare 2024 spending to 2025
- Focus on groceries, insurance and utilities
- Use budgeting apps
- YNAB
- Monarch
- Set alerts for overspending
- Watch for price creep in
Hicks has advice for forming an emergency fund and investing, in the video above.