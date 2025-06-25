Milestone celebrated at Albuquerque Rail Yards film center

The new film center is scheduled to be ready sometime next year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City leaders celebrated a milestone at the Rail Yards as it continues to transform from a historical site to a major attraction in Albuquerque.

New Mexico’s Economic Development Department and CNM celebrated the next step this week. There will be a new training school for the state’s film industry.

“40 years in the making, you’ve wanted something at the Rail Yards,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

The “topping ceremony” commemorates the placement of the final beam in the building. It’s a key moment that Mayor Keller and other city leaders hope will boost the economy and strengthen Albuquerque’s connection to the global film industry.

“Film continues to be the connection point between the challenges we have in our workforce and our workforce development, but also economic opportunity,” the mayor said.

The facility will feature industry-standard sound stages and space for classrooms and post-production. The new film center is scheduled to be ready some time next year.