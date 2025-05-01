Mom searches for answers after son reportedly beaten up at school

A mother is left with many questions after her 7-year-old requires a trip to the emergency room following an incident in class.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local mom has more questions than answers after she got a call from her son’s school saying he was hurt and had to get picked up. The first person who called her said the first grader was assaulted, but then the story changed.

Angel Lee told KOB4 she hasn’t gotten a clear answer as to what happened Monday at Barcelona Elementary School. She’s determined to get to the bottom of what happened, after what was described as “playing a game” ended with an emergency room visit.

“I, you know, jumped into Mama Bear mode. What do you mean they hit my baby?” Lee said.

Lee is searching for answers after getting a call that said her 7-year-old son was hurt at school.

“They said that an hour after he had got here to school, at 10 o’clock that he had showed up to the nurse’s office with the bloody nose, bumps all over the back of his head—just beat up, practically,” Lee said.

Lee said a school nurse called her around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

“You’re telling me that my son’s been sitting there for hours beat up, and you guys didn’t call me?” Lee said.

She said at first, she was told her son was assaulted, but then the story changed.

“The principal said, ‘It’s not that serious. They were just playing a game. It was never that serious,'” Lee continued. “I ended up finding out that when they had found him, when the nurse had found him, that he was underneath the table getting punched and kicked in the back of his head by multiple students.”

Lee said that when she saw her son, he had dried blood in his nose, bruises, scrapes and bumps on the back of his head.

“When my baby came home with that much damage, how long did they kick and hit him?” Lee said.

Lee took her son to the hospital, where they classified his injuries as assault and diagnosed him with a moderate head injury, soft tissue damage and contusions on his face, neck and head.

“No 7-year-old is going to come home with over five bumps on the back of his head with soft tissue damage to the back of his head if it was a little scuffle,” Lee said.

Lee said she’s not going to give up on trying to find out what happened at Barcelona Elementary School.

“He don’t want to say anything,” Lee said. “He’s embarrassed. He’s hurt, you know? Every time I ask him, he starts crying. I’m going to do whatever I need to do to make sure that boy has a voice and he doesn’t return to a school that doesn’t care enough to call when he’s in that much pain, knowing he needs to go to the hospital.”

In a statement, Albuquerque Public Schools communications director Martin Salazar said:

“The incident began as roughhousing among three students. One of the boys subsequently decided he wasn’t comfortable with the situation and tried to walk away, but the other boys continued. When the teacher saw what was happening, she intervened and had the student checked out by our school nurse. The other two students have been disciplined.“

KOB4 asked APS how long the incident lasted and asked for clarification on how the other students were disciplined. APS has not replied yet.