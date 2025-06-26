Mom sentenced for driving teen kids to homicide

A judge sentenced a local mom to 20 years in prison for driving her teenage children to an apartment complex to murder a man.

Prosecutors say Raeanna Ruiz drove her teenagers to an apartment complex near Candelaria Road and Carlisle Boulevard in 2023. The teens then reportedly chased Santiago Roybal up a stairwell and into his apartment. Then, Ruiz reportedly yelled at her daughter to “shoot through the door.”

Roybal was shot and died at the scene.

Ruiz faced up to 23 years in prison. A judge sentenced her to 20 years Thursday morning.

