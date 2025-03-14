Monster Jam rolls into Albuquerque this weekend

The most action-packed motorsports event on four wheels is rolling into Tingley Coliseum this weekend for three days of fun.

Monster Jam is at Tingley Coliseum for a show Friday, two shows Saturday and a show Sunday. The early Saturday show and the Sunday show each feature a pit party that allows you to meet the drivers and see the monster trucks up close.

We talked with Coty Saucier, the driver of Dragon, and Weston Anderson, the driver of Grave Digger, and got up close with the trucks Friday morning.

Learn more about Monster Jam in Albuquerque in the video above and here at this website.