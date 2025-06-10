Moped rider dead after crash on West Side

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a crash that left a moped rider dead after crashing into a vehicle on Albuquerque’s West Side.

The crash happened Monday night at the intersection of Casa Verde and Ladera. According to witnesses, a vehicle was stopped “for a reasonable amount of time” at the stop sign on south Casa Verde. Then, as the driver started turning left on to Ladera, a moped crashed into them.

The rider flew off of the moped, hit her head on the pavement and died at the scene.

An investigation determined the moped quickly passed vehicles in the left lane before the crash happened.

The crash is still under investigation.