Mora County responds to state audit alleging $2.7M missing

An independent account firm said $2.7 million in taxpayer money was missing but county leaders say there is no evidence of embezzlement.

MORA COUNTY, N.M. — Mora County leaders had a lot to say in response to allegations that they mishandled millions of dollars in wildfire recovery funds.

New Mexico State Auditor Joseph Maestas launched an investigation last month after the county’s independent accounting firm said $2.7 million was missing. During a special meeting Thursday, county leaders said there is no evidence of embezzlement.

“I want to be clear about that. The only thing that you have heard from your independent CPA firm is that the monies were not being properly registered within your legers. It’s really is more of an accounting issue than criminal misuse of funds,” one commissioner said.

The county commission was told interim county manager Richard Trujillo developed a plan to ensure better tracking of funds. That includes creating new positions within the county to keep tabs on the money.

