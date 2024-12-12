More high cloud cover Thursday in New Mexico

High clouds will keep skies cloudy with another cooler day. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More high cloud cover will work in from the west Thursday and hold some of the warmth in New Mexico but not a whole lot.

Temperatures will be warmer, mostly in the upper-40s and 50s.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

