More high cloud cover Thursday in New Mexico
High clouds will keep skies cloudy with another cooler day. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More high cloud cover will work in from the west Thursday and hold some of the warmth in New Mexico but not a whole lot.
Temperatures will be warmer, mostly in the upper-40s and 50s.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos