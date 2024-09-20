More storms expected this weekend in New Mexico

Showers and storms won't be as numerous for many of us Friday as they may be this weekend in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A low-pressure ridge is going to keep conditions warm and breezy with a chance of showers and storms for some of us Friday.

A cold front will sweep in Saturday and change conditions, increasing the chance of strong to severe storms in northern and eastern New Mexico.

The weekend will see more unstable conditions that will last into next week.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

