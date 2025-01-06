More winter-like weather starts to move in Monday

A cooldown will begin Monday and last for the rest of the week. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An area of low pressure will dive into New Mexico and make temperatures much cooler and closer to average Monday.

Snow is possible come Tuesday and Wednesday to go with those cooler temperatures. The cooler temperatures are likely to last throughout the week.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

