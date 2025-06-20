Mother arrested for leaving toddler in hot car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a mother accused of leaving her three-year-old child strapped in a hot car Tuesday in Albuquerque.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Gabriela Cardenas for leaving her child unattended in a car in a Walgreens parking lot.

Police received a 911 call from a concerned employee who saw a child screaming, crying and red in the face as they sat in the backseat of a parked vehicle with windows cracked “only slightly.”

At the time of the incident, temperatures were around 97 degrees.

Employees tracked down Cardenas who reportedly said her child was “fine” before returning to stand in line. According to APD, she left the store when employees told her they were calling police.

Officers found the child and Cardenas outside of the car. Cardenas allegedly admitted to leaving her child unattended while she went in the store for “a couple of minutes.”

APD learned the child was alone in the vehicle for approximately six minutes.

APD arrested Cardenas on a charge of child endangerment. Doctors evaluated the child and found clear signs of heat-related distress but no physical harm.

“This type of behavior is not only unacceptable. It’s deadly,” APD Chief Harold Medina said. “With temperatures reaching dangerously high levels, leaving a child in a hot car for even a few minutes can have tragic consequences. We commend the quick thinking of the Walgreens employee and the swift response from our officers in ensuring this child’s safety.”

According to APD, the temperature inside a parked car can rise by more than 20 degrees in just 10 minutes – even with the windows cracked. On a 97-degree day like Tuesday, the temperature could’ve risen as high as 117 degrees inside of the car. APD stated young children are “especially vulnerable” to heat stroke and other life-threatening conditions in those situations.