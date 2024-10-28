Motorcycle advocacy group hosts trunk-or-treat with a message

During the trunk-or-treat for the kiddos, the group spread the word about being aware of motorcycle riders on the road as they drum up support for laws to better protect riders.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A trunk-or-treat with a message is what one advocacy group hosted to have fun and spread the word about protecting motorcyclists and being more aware of them.

Mothers for Justice 505 held a trunk-or-treat for kids and informed parents about their efforts to heighten awareness of motorcyclists and push for laws to better protect them.

Cathleen Lavoye and Katrina Gallegos both lost their sons in separate crashes. They told us that a fatal car crash results in a vehicular charge for the person at fault – while a fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle, where the person in the car is at fault and the motorcyclist is dead, often results in a less severe charge, like reckless driving.

“Careless, reckless, inattentive driving. It’s only a misdemeanor, so we’re taking it to the next session with the Motorcycle Rights Association to push for harsher penalties,” Lavoye said.

In just three months, Mothers for Justice 505 grew to 108 members. They told us they’re planning to go to Santa Fe for the upcoming New Mexico Legislature session in January. They want to bring their message to lawmakers and push for what they say are better protections for motorcyclists.