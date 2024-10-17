Mountain West names 2 Lobos to preseason men’s basketball all-conference team

LAS VEGAS — The Mountain West named two Lobo men’s basketball players to its 2024-25 preseason all-conference team unveiled Thursday.

Guard Donovan Dent and center Nelly Junior Joseph made the all-conference team. Only the Lobos and Boise State had more than one player named to the all-conference team.

Donovan Dent is entering his junior year and has spent all three years playing with the Lobos. Last year, Dent started all 35 games that he appeared in, averaging 14.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per games. He had 25 games with double-digit points score and eight 20-point games. He also earned Mountain West Player of the Week honors during the week of Dec. 11.

Nelly Junior Joseph is entering his second year with the Lobos after playing for three years at Iona. With the Lobos last year, Junior Joseph had nine double-doubles, was second on the team with 49 blocks and started a team record-tying 36 games. The high point of his season came Jan. 16 vs. Utah State when he scored a season-high 26 points and had eight rebounds and five blocks.

Here is the full 2024-25 Mountain West Preseason Men’s Basketball All-Conference team: