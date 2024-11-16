Multi-Agency Task Force investigates in-custody death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead following a standoff with Albuquerque Police early Saturday morning.

The Multi-Agency Task Force will investigate the incident as an in-custody death.

APD officers were granted permission to enter a home in the 6000 block of Cathy Ave NE to try to speak with a man who had threatened to shoot himself and police officers with a gun. Officers withdrew and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

The SWAT team was activated and eventually entered the house at 6:50 a.m., where they found the man deceased. No further details were provided.