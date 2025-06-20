Murder victim’s mom relieved after police catch suspect 5 years later

Police identified Isaiah Hayes as the suspect in Angelique Anderson's death, but they couldn't find him until now, thousands of miles away.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s been five years since Vickie Maestas’ 15-year-old daughter was shot and killed in northeast Albuquerque. Her death ripped apart a family and left detectives puzzled.

“Every year I would just message, is there any news? Is there any news? And it was always just cold,” Maestas said.

But finally the family is getting answers after police in Rhode Island arrested Hayes days ago. He’s been on the run for five years.

Albuquerque police said Hayes shot and killed Anderson in May 2020. She was just 15-years-old.

“She had so many dreams and hopes, and it all got taken away from her so young,” Maestas said.

Police said a fight among several people got out of hand and Hayes started shooting. According to Rhode Island Police, Hayes was having a mental health crisis when they intervened and learned of his warrant out of New Mexico.

Maestas said after years of no answers, she’d given up hope.

“I couldn’t stop crying first of all, I just was in tears, I was in disbelief,” she said.

Maestas said she’s relieved Hayes is off the streets, but she’s not at peace. While she can finally close one chapter, it just leads to another that will play out in a courtroom.

“I’m kind of scared to go into it, you know? Scared to go into this next process because I know it’s going to bring up all of what happened, and it’s going to be really hard,” she said.

Hayes is facing several charges, including child abuse resulting in death and kidnapping. He will be extradited back to New Mexico, but it’s unclear when.