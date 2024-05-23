NASCAR to honor fallen New Mexico sailor at Coca-Cola 600

To all of us, he's a hero. To Josie and Michael Valdez, he's also their brother.

NEW MEXICO — A son. A hero. Remembered.

Phil Isadore Valdez was born April 13, 1946, in Dixon, N.M.

“Kids would get together and play the guitar and sometimes steal a smoke of cigarette and that kind of thing,” Michael Valdez said.

Phil I. Valdez graduated from Española Valley High School in 1965. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy a few months later, serving as a hospitalman in California and Florida.

Before going to Vietnam.

On a fateful day in January 1967, a company of Marines was in trouble – and Valdez went in to help.

“Phil rushed in, under heavy enemy fire, 75 yards and aided one of the fallen Marines. Then, he went and dashed 50 yards to aid a second fallen Marine, positioned himself between the Marine and the enemy fire. That’s when he was shot in the back and killed,” Michael Valdez said.

In honor of his ultimate sacrifice, Phil posthumously received the Navy Cross. It is the second-highest military decoration for a sailor like him.

In 1974, the U.S. christened the USS Valdez, becoming the first U.S. Navy ship named for a Spanish-descended war hero.

A half-century later, his bravery races on.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won NASCAR’s biggest race, the Daytona 500, last year. For the past 10 seasons, he and other NASCAR Cup Series drivers have replaced their name on the windshield with the name of a veteran during the Coca-Cola 600. It’s the longest race of the season, held the day before Memorial Day each year at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“It’s a huge honor, just getting to meet the families and saying, thank you,” Stenhouse said. “This year, I get to take Petty Officer Third Class [Phil I.] Valdez on our car.”

All thanks to a chance happening.

“He was nominated through a program. but there was also a connection that I believe his family or friend had with someone at NASCAR that had flagged it,” said David Zane, the VP of Fan Engagement with NASCAR.

“[We heard about it] through a cousin of ours who lives in Maryland. And they sent us information and they told us about his name being selected,” Michael Valdez said.

Michael and Josie Valdez will fly to Charlotte for the race the Friday before the race. Once they get there, they will be special guests of NASCAR, getting an all-access pass to meet with the team and executives, as another honor is bestowed upon their brother.

“I just hope that Phil somehow knows or can see that he is not forgotten, and his sacrifice’s still being recognized,” Josie Valdez said.

Bravery that makes our hearts race. And lets us never forget.