National Guard getting ready for deployment to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico National Guard troops are set to deploy to Albuquerque on Memorial Day weekend.

Operation Zia Shield involves 71 volunteer National Guard soldiers—53 of whom are from the Albuquerque metro area—who will help the Albuquerque Police Department secure crime scenes, operate drones, and provide emergency medical aid like administering Narcan. The guardsmen will not be making arrests, officials emphasized.

“There is no intention of a military presence in Albuquerque,” said Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina. “I’m sure we will have to do some fine-tuning, we will have to continue to watch over things. But I have no doubt that we will find success in this program.”

Over the last several weeks, the soldiers have undergone training in de-escalation, defensive tactics, use of restraint and control, and how to handle hostile individuals. They have been preparing alongside New Mexico State Police and APD.

“While we hope these tactics are never required, readiness is essential should a situation arise,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler. “It is imperative that these guardsmen respond lawfully, safely, and with confidence.”

Staff Sgt. Richard Aragon is one of those preparing to serve in the operation. A 13-year National Guard veteran, Aragon has previously responded to natural disasters such as flooding and the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire. Now, he’s preparing for what he describes as a very different kind of mission.

“It is new to us,” Aragon said. “We are just going to have to stay focused on the training that we are getting with law enforcement that do this on a daily basis.”

Despite the challenges, Aragon said he and his fellow soldiers are ready.

“We are there to help,” he said. “We are all New Mexicans and we are ready to support any way we can.”

The first group of National Guard soldiers will begin deployment this weekend to assist with drone surveillance. Chief Medina says the public can expect to see uniformed guardsmen over Memorial Day weekend.

Maj. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, Adjutant General of the New Mexico National Guard, stressed the community-based nature of the Guard’s involvement.

“In every elementary school and in every middle school in Albuquerque, there is a child of a guardsman who goes there,” Aguilar said. “We coach in the community. We work in the community. It’s a little different when you talk about the National Guard. We are the community.”

Aguilar added that the core intent of the deployment is to give Albuquerque police more resources to respond to service calls, not to replace them.

“The intent of it all is to free Albuquerque police officers to be more available to the community to answer calls for service,” he said.