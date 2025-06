LOS LUNAS, N.M. – A bosque fire is forcing evacuations in Los Lunas.

According to the Valencia County Fire Department, the fire is located south of the Los Lunas bridge and on the west side of the river.

People in the area of Carson Park are being told to evacuate to the Daniel Fernandez Rec Center.

An unknown number of structures are reported to be on fire.

KOB has a crew on the way.