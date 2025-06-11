New food hall to open in uptown Albuquerque

If you work in the uptown area, you now have a new food and chill option. Here's a preview.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Park Square Market, a brand new food hall in uptown Albuquerque, will officially open its doors to the public Wednesday.

The same developers behind the popular Sawmill Market developed this new market.

“This will be a neighborhood market. This will be a place for people who live in this area, both in the Uptown area and kind of the northeast heights,” said Adrian Perez, the president and COO of Heritage Companies.

The Park Square Market is bringing around a dozen food and drink options to the bottom floors of the Park Square Towers. That includes new partners like Little Gem and Sawmill favorites like Lemon and Brine.

“Little Gem does healthy salads for lunch and dinner,” Perez said. “They [Lemon and Brine] do a whole myriad of different types of custom-made lemonades and pickles.”

A spacious patio connects the two separate food halls that makes up the market.

“Imagine when these trees get full and all the foliage gets nice and big, you’re going to have all this beautiful natural tree cover,” Perez said.

They’re not done yet with additions.

“We’re also going to be opening up a jazz bar here in the very near future, and I think that’ll be a great place to kind of revitalize the music scene in Uptown,” Perez said.

Developers with Heritage Companies say they’re excited to give Albuquerque a taste of big city life.

“Albuquerque is growing up in a lot of ways. I think we deserve what all great cities have, and that’s places for people to hang out, shop, relax, eat and enjoy a great beverage, in a place that’s safe, in a place that’s welcoming, in a place that’s comfortable and gives you the ability to kind of live, work and play,” Perez said.

The official grand opening is Wednesday, June 11, at 11 a.m. The market’s regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

MORE: