New forever stamp created to honor Gathering of Nations

Even as the largest powwow in the U.S. wraps up, attendees can take home a special commemorative stamp.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The U.S. Postal Service has created a new forever stamp to celebrate Native American culture.

According to Mateo Romero, the artist whose paintings were used for the stamps, the images on the forever stamps are inspired by First Nations people celebrating and bringing life and color to their dances and ceremonies.

“They’re photographic in nature,” Romero said. “So I took photographs of dancers, their portraits, and I translated them onto canvas and painted on top of them.”

These new stamps were announced during the 2025 Gathering of Nations, which is the largest pow wow in the country.

“It’s a great collection of stamps that combines ancestral Native American tradition with the vibrant energy of modern powwows,” said USPS executive vice president Steve Moneith. “We hope that they inspire deeper appreciation of Native American culture and influence all those who see them.”

The stamps showcase different indigenous peoples performing dances and dancers in their traditional clothing.

“It’s quite an honor,” Romero said. “And I was overwhelmed, but also very joyous about the whole thing, very ecstatic about the opportunity to bring this to life.”

People can buy the forever stamps right now through the postal store at usps.com or call 844-737-7826.