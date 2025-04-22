New Mexicans attend special mass to mourn Pope Francis

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexicans joined in mourning the death of Pope Francis with a special mass at Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe. The cathedral is typically closed on Mondays, but leaders opened its doors to give people a place to pray, reflect and honor the pope, who lived his faith in action.

Archbishop of Santa Fe John Wester led the Memorial Mass of the Dead for Pope Francis. He said he met the pope more than once.

“I was leaving after our little chat and he said, ‘Please pray for me.’ And I said, ‘I will Holy Father.’ And I started to walk away, and he grabbed me and pulled me back and said, ‘No I really mean it. This is a tough job, please pray for me,’” Wester said.

Wester saw that as a sign of the pope’s humility.

“He lived simply. He always traveled around in a Fiat instead of a big, armored car,” Wester said. “I think it frustrated his security personnel, but he was very real, and he wanted to be with the people.”

Pope Francis had a unique approach in his service, accepting the LGBTQ community, advocating for human rights, and championing the needs of children. Archbishop Wester said he leaves behind a legacy of mercy.

“Emphasizing the importance of unity that we’re all one human family, that we’re all children of God, and you know it would be good if we could get along with each other better,” Wester said.

Wester said he’s praying the next leader of the Catholic Church follows in Pope Francis’ footsteps.

“Follow his ministry of caring for the poor, caring for the immigrant, somebody who will really put mercy and love at the head of his ministry, somebody who will emphasize pastoral ministry,” Wester said.