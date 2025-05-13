New Mexicans uncertain about U.S. economic future

Local residents struggle to keep up with the constant changes to tariffs and other federal economic policies.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Whether you believe the economy will get better or worse, there’s one thing people in our community could agree on — there’s a lot of uncertainty. It seems every day we’re getting new information about tariffs and how those will or could impact us.

One thing everyone who KOB4 spoke to could agree on is that they can’t keep up. Regardless if they like or dislike tariffs, or think things will get more expensive, many just feel overwhelmed.

“For the last four months it’s been one thing after another,” Doug Langholf said. “It’s hard to keep up, but it’s, I really do feel it’s for the best in the long run.”

“Things are getting signed, what feels like every hour, it’s overwhelming with the amount of information that’s going out,” Katlin Pacheco said.

“I’m not sure what will end up happening in the long term,” Dayton Denardis said.

If you’re feeling uncertain over the economy, you’re far from alone. UNM professor and consumer psychologist Catherine Roster said it’s typical for your emotions to drive your spending decisions right now.

“Emotion and uncertainty are perilous factors to put together,” Roster said.

“We have noticed a big difference in our grocery bill, definitely,” Debra Slotboom continued. “The prices of the things that we buy for our hobbies have gone up by 10 percent or 20 percent even though they’re things that have been in the stores for a very long time.”

“I see the prices going up, but they’re not going to come back down again,” Ron Slotboom said.

KOB4 saw Roster’s analysis for ourselves when we asked New Mexicans how they’re handling the ever-changing tariff news.

“I think it’s a little unsettling up front, but I think in the long run, it’s going to work out for the best,” Langholf said.

Some young adults said they’re concerned about the long-term impacts of these economic decisions, so they’re enjoying life in the short-term.

“I don’t know if my generation’s gonna be able to buy a house,” Pacheco said. “That’s why I’m like, let me just travel, enjoy my time in the park. Just the little things to get me by.”

Roster said that no matter how confused you get with the daily economic updates, she said the worst thing to do is panic.

“Be rational and start thinking about your needs, your true needs, versus wants and also stick with the plan,” Roster continued. “This is a policy created, if you will, situation … I think that we have to consider that that means that this could resolve itself rather quickly.”

Monday, the U.S. and China agreed to suspend most tariffs on goods from either country for 90 days. There are still 10-percent tariffs on all other countries and 25-percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico.