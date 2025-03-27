New Mexico food banks, families face effects of federal cuts

Thousands of families in New Mexico depend on food banks for their everyday needs. Federal cuts will soon limit the amount of food families can take home.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands of families in New Mexico depend on food banks for their everyday needs but federal cuts will soon limit the amount of food they can take home.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture canceled funding for food banks and emergency food providers, effectively cutting $500 million worth of food.

Roadrunner Food Bank is one of the biggest in our state and 30% of donations depend on the USDA. Sonya Warwick, their director of communications, says she’s not too worried because they have backup funding plans in place.

“While we do know that there have been some cuts that are happening to those programs, we want to make sure that people know we have additional sources for getting food out and we don’t know yet what is going to happen with all of that fallout or all of those situations that will occur,” she said.

Warwick says they expect funding cuts will start next month and go until June.

“Granted, with this funding that has been cut, we do think it is going to be 2.2% of the total food of the USDA food we distribute,” she said.

Warwick acknowledged that it sounds like a small percentage, but said it would still make a noticeable difference.

“We are trying to supplement the food that we are taking in with donated foods that we’re getting in. Then again, of course, the state of New Mexico does provide some funds for us to also procure foods. So, we’re hoping to sort of reallocate what we would have done in the fall to the needs right now,” she said.

Warwick adds, that these cuts are a great time for the community to get involved and volunteer.

Earlier this week, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, sent a letter to the USDA asking for more questions, after visiting Roadrunner Food Bank last week. We reached out to Sen. Luján for a comment. He sent us this statement:

“TEFAP [The Emergency Food Assistance Program] is a critical program that provides food banks with the resources needed to feed Americans and fight food insecurity. At a time when families are struggling to afford their groceries, a cancellation of hundreds of millions of dollars in previously approved funding for food banks would take food away from hungry New Mexicans and hurt New Mexico’s farmers. Last week, I had the privilege of meeting with folks at Roadrunner Food Bank to discuss the needs of our food banks, farmers, producers, and stakeholders. During our conversations, it was clear that any cuts to TEFAP – which benefits all 33 counties in New Mexico – by Elon Musk, President Trump, and Congressional Republicans will hurt New Mexico’s food banks and take away nutritious meals from New Mexico families. That is why I was proud to join 25 of my colleagues this week to press the USDA to not cancel previously approved funding through TEFAP and will continue to fight to protect programs like TEFAP and SNAP as Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry’s Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics, and Research.”