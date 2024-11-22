New Mexico governor hits back at Trump’s plans for mass deportations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she will not comply with President-elect Trump’s plan to carry out mass deportations in the U.S.

While there is no word on how those mass deportations would actually work, the president-elect responded “True” to a post saying he was prepared to declare a national emergency to get it done. There has also been discussion of the president using the military to carry out the deportations.

Several other Democratic governors, including Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, say they won’t comply with his plans. Gov. Lujan Grisham reiterated that point in a women’s summit the Washington Post hosted and on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show:

“I don’t know how they undertake it which is why they’re posturing that states are going to have to do it. They’re not going to do it because we have no federal authority here.”

“It’s unlawful. You can’t use the military. You can’t do mass deportations. So any federal administration. You should expect states and not just expect some bipartisan support not just by the Democratic governors.”

Tom Homan, the president-elect’s newly-appointed “border czar,” said the administration will focus first on undocumented migrants who have committed crimes.