New Mexico grocery store workers’ union set to vote on strike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Members of a union supporting workers at the Smith’s and Albertsons grocery stores in New Mexico are set to vote on authorizing a strike.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local 1564 confirmed they filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board against the two grocery store chains.

UFCW Local 1564 members, representing workers at various Albertsons and Smith’s locations, will take a strike authorization vote next week over “unfair labor practices, collusion, and bad faith bargaining.” The vote will start Monday and run through the week.

UFCW Local 1564 President Greg Frazier released the following statement:

“It has become apparent during our contract negotiations with both Albertsons and Smith’s Food and Drug that these companies are not bargaining in good faith. Both have delayed their grievance and arbitration process, failed to provide vital information needed for negotiations, and are working together despite the FTC and a federal court decisively rejecting a merger between Albertsons and Kroger, the parent company of Smith’s, last year.

“Our hard-working members deserve to be able to do their job and serve customers without the looming threat of their contract expiring. We have filed charges with the NLRB against both companies and will be taking strike authorization votes next week. Our members have the opportunity to send a powerful message to both companies that it is time to change course and come to the table ready to negotiate in good faith.”

The contracts with the grocery store were set to expire Sunday but were extended through June 28.