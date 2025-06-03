New Mexico Ice Wolves hockey team seeks host families

The New Mexico Ice Wolves hockey team has out-of-state players who are finding themselves right at home here but they need your help to make that happen.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hockey players from all over the U.S. and the world are coming to New Mexico to play for the Ice Wolves but they need families to host the players.

Players are all about 17 to 22 years old. They’re either finishing up high school or taking a gap year before college in hopes of getting NCAA Division I scholarships. Many of them are not only from out of state but also out of the country so they need a place to stay while achieving their goals.

For hosting a player, each family gets $425 a month and discounts on merchandise and food at the rink. Families must pass a background check and provide them their own room and laundry services but players often take care of their own transportation.

The Ice Wolves are hosting information sessions before players lock in their host families by the end of July. Learn more about the sessions here.

MORE: Families host non-local New Mexico Ice Wolves players