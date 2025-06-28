New Mexico lawmakers update caregiving requirements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The death of a New Mexico woman with a disability, allegedly at the hands of her caregivers, woke state leaders up.

For State Rep. Liz Thomson, it’s personal. Her son has disabilities that require him to live in a group home.

“I’ve been aware of this for a long time, but a lot of folks have not,” said. Rep. Thomson, who chairs the state’s Legislative Health and Human Service Committee.

On the committee, Thomson is able to push for changes to programs, like the Developmental Disabilities Waiver. They also provide services and support for thousands of New Mexicans with disabilities.

“There’s definitely gaps. We have a good program, but there are holes,” Thomson said.

The death of Mary Melero seemingly made those holes became obvious. Prosecutors accused three of her caretakers of neglecting her to the point of death.

U.S. Border Patrol agents found Melero when the group tried to take her to Mexico for treatment. She died shortly after that.

“There’s no more of a worst case scenario than that,” said Joseph Martinez, the acting director of the Medicaid Fraud and Elder Abuse Division of the New Mexico Department of Justice.

Martinez is helping prosecute that case. He said they’ve worked with state agencies over the past two years to better communicate and investigate claims.

“We’ve taken multiple steps to increase potential referrals. We’ve done a ton of outreach, letting you know we are available to hear those complaints,” Martinez said.

Rep. Thomson also helped pass a bill this past session that adds a few crimes to the list of what makes someone ineligible to be caregivers.

“We’re always open to, if we learn more, if something there’s new technology, if there’s, you know, another horrific case, fingers crossed that there won’t be. That shows us some places where we’re not as robust as we should be,” Thomson said.

Her next goal is to land more funding and benefits for caregivers.

“You can make more money flipping burgers at a fast food joint than you can caring for people like my son. So, I think we need to invest in our system and put people who really want– it’s a calling, but you have to be able to make a living,” Thomson said.

Recently, a judge decided two of Melero’s alleged killers will stay in jail after violating their conditions of release.

MORE: 3 New Mexico women arrested, accused of torturing disabled woman