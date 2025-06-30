New Mexico leaders eye outdoor recreation economy for expansion

Leaders in New Mexico designated outdoor recreation as one of the state's target industries and one city is jumping on-board.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Many people in New Mexico will spend Fourth of July weekend taking part in the state’s outdoor adventures.

Hiking, camping, rock climbing, biking – it’s why leaders designated outdoor recreation as one of the state’s target industries. It all starts in Santa Fe.

“Santa Fe is the gateway to northern New Mexico,” said Johanna Nelson, the economic development director for the City of Santa Fe. “You can go up to the river. You can access skiing, mountain biking, hiking, running. We have it all right here. And we’ve got such a good climate that puts us in a position that’s a little bit different than the rest of the state.”

Data from the New Mexico Economic Development Department shows outdoor recreation contributed $3.2 billion to the state’s economy in 2023.

Santa Fe city and county leaders believe they can capitalize on that with the city’s already-established hospitality economy.

“Outdoor activities and recreation economy represents kind of the nexus of a number of different targeted industries that we’re focused on,” said Juan Torres, the economic development manager for Santa Fe County.

The demand for more outdoor adventures is absolutely there, according to the Santa Fe Rafting Company. The company is one of the oldest outdoor recreation companies in Santa Fe.

“A lot of times, what happens is people will come in a big group. And half the people maybe want to go to the spa and half the people want to do something exciting or something different or something outside of their comfort zone. And that’s where we kind of come in,” said Maggie Saucedo, the owner of Santa Fe Rafting Company.

Leaders are hosting several networking events to get a better idea of what the local outdoor recreation economy looks like. They want to see where some micro-grants or infrastructure projects could do the best. They also want to see which outdoor activities could bring more business to Santa Fe.

“We are hoping to be to become a major destination in biking and gravel biking, in general, in the years to come,” Torres said.

They realize the key to success is making sure everyone on the same page.

“We’re very much trying to be in step with the needs so we can address them strategically and grow this to really shine,” Nelson said.

According to Santa Fe County, outdoor recreation businesses can apply for grants of up to $3,000. The grants are aimed at helping with whatever they need to grow.