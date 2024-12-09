New Mexico Republican Party chooses new leader

The New Mexico Republican Party selected a new leader to replace Steve Pearce, a former congressman who vowed to stay involved.

The state GOP chose Amy Barela to take over for Steve Pearce. Barela became a county commissioner after filling in the seat left behind by Cowboys for Trump leader Couy Griffin. Griffin lost his position over charges related to his presence at the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

