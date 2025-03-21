New Mexico skunk tests positive for rabies

SANTA FE, N.M. — A skunk found in Clovis has tested positive for rabies, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

According to NMDOH, this is the first confirmed rabies case in New Mexico this year.

“Rabies is uncommon in household pets like dogs and cats – because responsible pet owners make sure their animals are up to date on their rabies boosters,” said Dr. Erin Phipps, the state public health veterinarian for NMDOH. “Rabies vaccination is the best defense to protect your pet from infection.”

Health officials want to remind people that rabies is a deadly virus that affects mammals. That includes wildlife such as skunks, bats and foxes in New Mexico. They recommend the following to protect yourself and your loved ones:

“Do not attempt to feed, approach, or touch wild animals. Teach children the importance of doing the same”

“Report a sick or dead wild animal, or a wild animal acting out of the ordinary, to your local animal control authorities or the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish” 888-248-6866

“Wash up immediately after being bitten by an animal or coming into contact with an animal’s saliva” “Report the bite to local animal control and seek medical care as soon as possible”



The NMDOH has a helpline available for guidance. You can reach it at 1-833-796-8773.

For your pets and animals, they recommend the following:

“Consult a veterinarian if a pet has been bitten or scratched, especially by a wild animal, even if the wound is superficial”

“Keep pets on a leash if they are outside their yard”

“Consider vaccinating horses and other livestock to protect them from rabid animals”