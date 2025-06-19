New Mexico State Fair now accepting applications for Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico State Fair is taking applications now for a competition to determine the best green chile cheeseburger in the state.

Restaurants have until June 30 to apply for the competition. The challenge is set for Monday, September 8. It’ll take place right on Main Street of the fairgrounds at Expo New Mexico.

Last year, Isleta Grill won the Judges’ Choice Award, while Craft Republic won the People’s Choice Award.

