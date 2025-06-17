New Mexico State Police investigate shooting involving US marshals

CLOVIS, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating after U.S. marshals allegedly shot and killed someone while trying to arrest them Monday in Clovis.

Marshals tried to apprehend 24-year-old Eric Gallagher on an outstanding probation violation warrant. They arrived at a home he frequently visited and spoke with people there when Gallagher allegedly ran away. Marshals chased after Gallagher and deployed tasers. Then, when Gallagher allegedly pulled out a gun, two marshals each fired their gun and shot him.

Paramedics took Gallagher to the hospital where he died. No marshals were injured.

NMSP is continuing to investigate. They will share their findings with the district attorney to review.