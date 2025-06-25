New Mexico Supreme Court halts trial of firefighters accused of rape

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Supreme Court on Wednesday halted the trial of three Albuquerque firefighters accused of rape.

Earlier this month, attorneys for the firefighters petitioned the state Supreme Court to step in. The attorneys argued the grand jury didn’t receive proper instructions before they considered bringing charges against them.

The firefighters appeared in court in August 2023 after the grand jury indicted them for the incident, which happened a month before.

Attorneys raised questions about evidence presented to the grand jury. They also called into question other elements of the process, including how they addressed questions.

“The grand jury’s one-sided process has several statutory, procedural and constitutional safeguards in place to protect the rights of the Targets. The State must honor and obey the safeguards in its role as an aid to the Grand Jury. When the State fails in this duty, as it did repeatedly in this case, the Indictments must be dismissed,” the attorneys wrote in their petition.

The attorneys asked the high court to pause the trial, quash the indictments and dismiss the cases without prejudice. At that point, they say the state could go through the process of refiling charges and presenting the case to the grand jury again.

The state must file a response by Thursday at noon.