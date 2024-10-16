New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department warns about scam letters

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is warning taxpayers about letters claiming seizure of their property for not paying taxes.

According to the state Taxation and Revenue Department, the letters may look like they’re from a government source. They may contain wording such as “Tax Processing Unit” but they’re actually from a private company and include an 800-telephone number. However, the letters are not from their department.

“Taxation and Revenue does mail taxpayers notices when it intends to place liens on property or garnish wages and other income for unpaid taxes,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

If you have any questions about the legitimacy of a letter from their department, you can call them at 1-866-285-2996. They say that all of the department’s letters will include a Letter ID number, which you should reference when you call.

According to the department, anyone with an outstanding property tax debt should work directly with their treasurer’s office in the county where their property is located. You should also call the department at 505-827-0883 if your debt is three or more years past due and has been turned over to the state for collection.

The Taxation and Revenue Department auctions properties for delinquent taxes when they haven’t been able to collect debts owed on those properties. The department schedules at least one auction in each county annually.

Anyone who suspects they have encountered fraudulent activity can contact the department through the Fraud Hotline at 1-866-457-6789 or by email at Tax.Fraud@tax.nm.gov.