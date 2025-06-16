New Mexico Tech wins space mining competition

The team designed and built a robot that can be used for construction projects on the moon – and won top prize for it.

SOCORRO, N.M. — A team from New Mexico Tech just took home top prize at a space mining competition.

Each team designed and built a robot that can be used for construction projects on the moon as a part of NASA’s Artemis Moon Project. The robots were tasked with excavating and creating berms out of lunar soil.

The New Mexico team created a bigger berm than any other. For their effort, they took home first-place wins in four categories, including overall points.