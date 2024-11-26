New Mexico warden adopts dog trained by inmates

Good boy Theo didn't commit any crimes but still ended up in prison.

Theo is a recent graduate of Española Humane’s “Paws in the Pen” program, but his unique story didn’t end outside the prison gates. This big guy found his forever home, a new best friend and a potential job, all thanks to his time in prison.

Chelsea White is the current warden of the Penitentiary of New Mexico. White met Theo during his time in the program. The program gave inmates a chance to train dogs in eight-week sessions.

“The inmate that had Theo, we were talking, and I was like, ‘Oh man, I might adopt this dog.’ I didn’t think I’d really at the time,” White joked.

Theo graduated earlier this month. He was the first of dozens of dogs in the program without a fur-ever home to go to.

“Which was unusual. And it just makes you sad,” White said.

Instead, Theo went home with the warden, where her 8-year-old son was waiting for him.

“He asked if we were getting the dog, and I told him yes, and he broke down crying, to the point where I was like, ‘Did you not want the dog? Oh my gosh’,” White said, adding they were happy tears.

Theo and her son have more in common than you may expect. Both boys have special hearts. Theo is receiving treatment for heartworms, while her son…

“My son has hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which means that the left side of his heart was underdeveloped, and now it’s not functioning,” White said.

Her 8-year-old son has had three open-heart surgeries to make the right-side of his heart function for his needs.

“Eventually, he will need a heart transplant if everything remains the same,” White said. “We’ve always known that he has a low heart rate when he’s relaxed, but now a new concern is his heart pauses when he’s really relaxed.”

Theo may go from boy’s best friend to his therapy dog.

“You see dogs that can help diabetics, that can detect like a diabetic emergency or detect seizures. And yeah, that could be an option,” White said.

A good boy, proving you can always get a second chance after you serve your time.