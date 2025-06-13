New Mexico wildfire watch: Trout Fire and Buck Fire

The two wildfires are burning in southwestern New Mexico.

NEW MEXICO — Crews are battling two fires – the Trout Fire and the Buck Fire – that have caused road closures and evacuations in one part of New Mexico.

The Trout Fire has burned around 2,000 acres in the Gila National Forest, near Silver City, in southwestern New Mexico. The Mimbres Valley is in “Set” status, one step away from evacuation orders. Crews shut down New Mexico State Highway 15 and they’re asking visitors to evacuate any recreation sites.

The Buck Fire is also burning in the Gila National Forest. It was reported Wednesday night at 550 acres. Now, according to New Mexico Fire Info, it’s grown to 14,000 acres and is threatening homes. Crews and two tankers are fighting it but it is still 0% contained.