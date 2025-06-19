New study backs up age of ancient human footprints found at White Sands

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — A new study is backing up the age of human footprints found at White Sands National Park in New Mexico that are believed to be the oldest known in North America.

In 2021, White Sands officials said they found evidence of human occupation in the Tularosa Basin beginning at least 23,000 years ago – thousands of years earlier than previously thought. They found fossilized human footprints buried in multiple layers of gypsum soil on a large playa in White Sands National Park. The U.S. Geological Survey analyzed and radiocarbon dated the seeds embedded in the footprints to get to their finding.

Since the discovery, researchers have been looking more into the footprints. They radiocarbon-dated the mud from the footprints and relied on an independent lab to analyze it.

A paper, published Wednesday in a scientific journal, found the mud is between 20,700 and 22,400 years old. That correlates with the original finding that the footprints are between 21,000 and 23,000 years old.

The study states researchers at three different labs have now used the mud, seeds and pollen to date the footprints. In all, they have a total of 55 consistent radiocarbon dates.

“It’s a remarkably consistent record,” said Vance Holliday, the University of Arizona researcher leading the study. “You get to the point where it’s really hard to explain all this away. As I say in the paper, it would be serendipity in the extreme to have all these dates giving you a consistent picture that’s in error.”

Some questioned why the study didn’t find any signs of artifacts or settlements left behind with the footprints. Holliday stated the trackways would’ve taken just a few seconds to imprint, making it unlikely that hunter-gatherers would’ve been able to leave behind any resources.

“These people live by their artifacts, and they were far away from where they can get replacement material. They’re not just randomly dropping artifacts,” Holliday said. “It’s not logical to me that you’re going to see a debris field.”

Researchers published the original findings here. White Sands contains the world’s largest-known collection of Pleistocene-age (ice-age) fossilized footprints in the world. Researchers have also identified footprints from the Columbian mammoth and other ice age animals, such as the saber-toothed cat and the dire wolf, at the national park.

MORE: