New video shows moment 13-year-old allegedly stabbed, robbed man as his mother stood watch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We know more about what happened after a 13-year-old allegedly stabbed a man during a robbery. KOB 4 first told you about this case last week.

Carlos Garcia was walking his bike near Smoke City Smoke Shop on Indiana and Central when two people cornered him before stabbing and robbing him.

Albuquerque police identified the man in the security shirt as Angelo Ray. The other suspect is a 13-year-old boy.

In the shop’s surveillance video, you can see Garcia try to get away but then police said Ray held him down while the 13-year-old began to stab him.

The video shows another man and a woman come up to the scene but they have not been charged.

According to court documents, the woman standing and watching the crime unfold is the mother of the 13-year-old.

Later, the three of them walk away. Then, Garcia appears to grab a weapon and tries going back for his bike and the $250 he said they stole.

They are all out of view until Garcia comes back in and gets pushed around before leaving. The woman and the teen also come back into view and then leave.

Police arrested the mother June 9 and charged her with a different robbery. APD officers said she and her son robbed a man at an ART bus stop just three days before the stabbing.

On June 5, Albuquerque police were called to a robbery on Central. Albert Alvarez told detectives he was on an ART bus when a boy told him to “stop looking at” his mom.

As they got off the bus, Alvarez said the boy tried stealing his wallet. When Alvarez noticed, the boy allegedly started punching him. Police said the boy’s mom helped in the robbery by picking up the wallet.

But a stack of court records KOB 4 tracked down shows a history with the law.

In 2021, the mother was charged with child abuse after allegedly punching her child. Other documents show a 2017 child abuse charge for allegedly driving under the influence with a different child in her car.

District Attorney Sam Bregman said the stabbing was the child’s 12th referral to the juvenile justice system.

In a six-month span, from Sept. 29, 2023 to Feb. 28, 2024, police said the boy shoplifted about $2,500 worth of things and charged him with seven counts of shoplifting and one count of organized retail theft.

In September 2024, the courts deemed him incompetent to stand trial, and he was released back to his mother a month later.

In May 2025, a juvenile probation officer requested the child and his mother appear in court. They said the child refused to go to school and that he and his mother were couch-surfing because they were homeless.

Albuquerque Community Safety apparently offered services but said his mother turned them down. Records show a protective services case was opened within CYFD April 2025.