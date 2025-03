ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you use Comanche Road near Interstate 25 in Albuquerque, you will need to know about a detour that will affect your drive.

Drivers on Comanche Road, beneath the overpass, will have to take a nightly detour. The road under the freeway will be closed after 8 p.m. each night through April 7.

You’ll have to go to Montgomery or Candelaria instead.