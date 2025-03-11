NMDOH confirms measles case in Eddy County

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health confirmed a new measles case in Eddy County, the first case outside of Lea County since the outbreak began.

The new measles case brings the total number of cases to 33. 27 people are unvaccinated and one person was vaccinated with at least one dose. Five people don’t know their vaccination status.

NMDOH confirmed 32 cases in Lea County. That is a jump from nine reported cases last week.

State health officials say this isn’t a rapidly expanding outbreak. However, it’s a situation where cases have been occurring steadily over time.

“Any measles diagnosis is a concern, and we are watching every case closely,” said Dr. Miranda Durham, the chief medical officer for the NMDOH. “We are heartened by the number of New Mexicans getting vaccinated in response to this outbreak.”

NMDOH is investigating the death of a man who had measles when he died but likely did not die from it.

There is a public vaccine clinic coming up Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Carlsbad Public Health Office on 1306 W. Stevens St.

You can also call the NMDOH hotline with any questions at 1-833-796-8773.