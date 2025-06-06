NMDOH encourages people to wear orange to for gun violence awareness

Hunters wear orange to make others aware of where they are in the woods but New Mexico health officials are encouraging people to wear orange to raise awareness for the toll gun violence takes on our state.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you see someone wearing orange Friday, they may be raising awareness for the impact of gun violence in New Mexico.

Orange is the color hunters wear in the woods to make themselves visible, which is why it is the color advocates are encouraging you to wear for Gun Violence Awareness Month in June. In particular, the first Friday in June is National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

In 2023, there were at least 530 gun-related deaths in New Mexico, including murders, suicides and accidents. Gun violence was also the second leading cause of death for children between 2019 and 2023.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman says preventing gun violence means teaching children there are consequences – and to stop glorifying guns.

“Kids treat guns like they’re trophies now. They get one, they take a picture of it, they put it on social media. They get some kids to like and they think that’s how they become popular,” Bregman said. “We’ve got to teach them through consequences. We can have consequences and also all the behavioral health treatment family intervention treatment that we can possibly give ’em. I say we do both.”

State health leaders say locking up those guns and keeping them away from children is the first step to prevent tragedies. You can request as many gun locks as you want from the New Mexico Department of Health here on this website.